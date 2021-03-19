Vikings lose 7th-rounder, execs fined, for ’19 cap violation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will forfeit their seventh-round selection in the draft this year for a salary cap violation. The NFL said the infraction was related to a practice squad player’s contract in 2019. Three unspecified Vikings executives were also fined $10,000 each. The pick the Vikings lost was the 242nd overall selection. They have 11 picks left in the seven-round draft, which takes place from April 29 to May 1.