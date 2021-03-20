Baylor, Wisconsin meet in Second Round

No. 9 seed Wisconsin (18-12) vs. No. 1 seed Baylor (23-2)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A trip to the Sweet 16 is on the line as Wisconsin and Baylor are set to collide. Baylor earned a 79-55 win over Hartford in its most recent game, while Wisconsin won easily 85-62 against North Carolina in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Wisconsin has benefited heavily from its seniors. D’Mitrik Trice, Micah Potter, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers have collectively accounted for 76 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 77 percent of all Badgers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Trice has directly created 41 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bears are 21-0 when they make seven or more 3-pointers and 2-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Badgers are 9-0 when they score at least 75 points and 9-12 on the year when falling short of 75.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Badgers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Baylor has 41 assists on 86 field goals (47.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Wisconsin has assists on 44 of 78 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent this year. That rate is ranked fifth in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Wisconsin stands at just 23.8 percent (ranked 288th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com