Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Meteorologists in Iceland say the eruption of a long-dormant volcano is easing and shouldn’t interfere with air travel. The Icelandic Meteorological Office says fissure eruption began that began Friday night sent streams of lava flowing across a small valley about 20 miles southwest of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik. The agency called the eruption “minor” and the country’s international airport said Saturday that flights have remained on schedule since the eruption began. The Department of Emergency Management said it doesn’t anticipate evacuations, unless levels of volcanic gases rise significantly. In 2010, an eruption of Iceland’s Eyjafjallajokull volcano disrupted air traffic between Europe and North America because of concerns volcanic ash and dust could damage jet engines.