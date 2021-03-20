Evan Mobley has 17 points to lift Southern Cal past Drake

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 seed Southern California to a 72-56 victory over Drake in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Mobley made 7 of 15 field goals and blocked three shots. Isaiah Mobley scored 15 points and Drew Peterson added 14 for USC. The Trojans will play No. 3 seed Kansas in the second round. Joseph Yesufu scored 26 points for Drake. None of his teammates scored more than six. Drake shot 29%, including a dismal 19% in the second half.