Ex-Sioux City councilman admits to storing hazardous waste

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former Sioux City councilman has pleaded guilty to illegally storing and transporting several tons of toxic leaded glass processed by his now-closed recycling company. The Sioux City Journal reports that Aaron Rochester entered his plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to unlawful storage of hazardous waste and unlawful transportation of hazardous waste. He faces up to five years in prison on each charge. No sentencing date has been set.