Half of UK adults have gotten one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON (AP) — Britain said Saturday that half the country’s adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the government races to reach everyone over age 18 by the end of July. The National Health Service has put shots in the arms of 26.9 million people, or 51% of the adult population. The NHS passed the halfway point by delivering 589,689 first doses on Friday, the highest daily total since a mass vaccination program began in early December. The director of a London-based health policy think tank says while Britain should be proud of the success of its vaccination drive, it’s time to start thinking about sharing surplus supplies with the rest of the world.