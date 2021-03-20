How to help endangered resources on your Wisconsin tax form

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)– If you love the great outdoors of Wisconsin and want to give back, you can do that while filing your state income taxes.

You can make a donation to the Endangered Resources Fund on your Wisconsin income tax form.

Those donations are tax deductible and are matched dollar for dollar.

For the 2020 tax year the Endangered Resources donation is found on Form 1, line 21a. Part-year and non-residents filing Form 1NPR, it is on line 55a.

Donations made up just over 13% of the Fund’s revenue for 2020 with $267,654 being donated from taxes.

The fund was established by the state legislature close to 40 years ago.

Funds are used for both animals and nature. From preserving undeveloped lakes, to burning and brush removal on prairies, to bringing back an animal population like the trumpeter swan.

Whether you have donated in the past or plan on donating this year, the generosity people in Wisconsin has shown is greatly appreciated.

“Your contributions have been so important for conserving really a lot of what I think makes Wisconsin so special. A lot of our plants and animals and special places,” said Drew Feldkirchner who is the Natural Heritage Conservation Director with the DNR.

More information about the fund can be found here.