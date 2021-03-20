Judge: DNA evidence in 1976 murders can be used

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — A Marinette County judge has ruled prosecutors can use DNA evidence collected through a phony police survey in the case against a man charged with killing a young couple in a county park more than four decades ago. Eighty-three-year-old Raymand Vannieuwenhoven is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys. The two were fatally shot at McClintock Park in Marinette County on July 9, 1976. The judge ruled Friday that prosecutors can use DNA from an envelope Vannieuwenhoven licked despite defense arguments that it was obtained in violation of his constitutional rights.