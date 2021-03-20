Local Restaurants prepare for NCAA Tournament Watch Parties

ONALASKA,Wis.(WXOW)- March is upon us and that means one thing, the NCAA Tournament time has begun again.

As brackets are being made and busted, restaurants are preparing for the increase in customers as well.

While this year may look different for how people celebrate the NCAA Tournament at bars and restaurants, the atmosphere will provide a safe and fun environment for all spectators.

Everybody has to wear a mask and follow the state guidelines," said Valerie Hiles, General Manager of Buffalo Wild Wings in Onalaska. "We went down to 25 percent capacity and then we have the sneeze guards in between the food so we can fit in more tables. We're just making sure that we're social distancing and following all the rules."

Buffalo Wild Wings is prepared to serve up some of their famous wings and cold drinks during NCAA tournament . With social distancing still being in place and masks being worn while patrons are not eating, the establishment hopes to provide a fun environment for all watching the tournament.