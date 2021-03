VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Caden Meis ran 15 times for 98 yards and a touchdown, Declan Carr made two interceptions and Drake beat Valparaiso 17-6. Cross Robinson added 57 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries for the Bulldogs, who outrushed Valparaiso 164-81. Meis carried it on all three plays of a 63-yard drive capped by his 42-yard TD run in the first quarter that made it 7-3 for Drake. Ollie Reese caught six passes for 86 yards for Valpo.