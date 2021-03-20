Memo: Rejection of Medicaid expansion costs WI $1.6 billion

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's become a bi-annual tradition in Wisconsin politics: Democrats and Republicans debate whether the state should adopt the full Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act.

A memo released last week by the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau found if Wisconsin lawmakers accepted the federal money starting in 2014, it would have brought in an additional $1.6 billion through the current two-year budget.

"The idea is to make sure everybody in this state has access to good, quality healthcare," said Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point).

The difference in eligibility for the federal money boils down to how Wisconsin handles the approximately 90,000 childless adults in the state earning between 100 and 138 percent of the federal poverty line.

If a state commits to expanding Medicaid to any childless adult earning up to 138 percent of the poverty line, the federal government will cover 90 percent of the health care costs.

While Wisconsin expanded its coverage under BadgerCare to cover all childless adults up to 100 percent of the poverty line, that only qualifies for the partial expansion; the federal government covers 60 percent of the costs in that instance.

"So there's a lot of money at stake," Erpenbach said. "But more importantly, with Republicans, it's time to do the right thing."

Republican leaders have maintained there's more to the calculus than a bottom-line view that indicates the state has been spending more money to cover fewer people.

"We've got people right now covered on private insurance through the exchange here in Wisconsin," said Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam). "And we know that private insurance gives them better coverage and better payments to our health systems."

Spokespersons from UW Health and SSM Health did not immediately respond Friday to questions about whether their systems have taken a stance on the Medicaid expansion issue.

Born, who's a co-chair of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee, said the GOP opposed expanding welfare and maintained the state's current system provides better coverage.

"We're focused on health care, health care outcomes, health insurance coverage," Born said. "Not just how much federal money we can bring in to the program and how fast we can grow this welfare program."

Wisconsin is currently one of only 12 states to not adopt the full expansion; Missouri and Oklahoma have adopted the expansion but have yet to implement it.

Jason Stein, the research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum, noted the circumstances around the debate were different this time. Due to the pandemic, an additional 200,000 people across the state had sought to enroll in BadgerCare.

"During the pandemic, we've had an enormous expansion of the program just because you've had higher unemployment," Stein said. "More people have met the income threshold and are now able to receive coverage."