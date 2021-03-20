Minnesota Update: 816K finish vaccine series

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- An additional 35,000 people got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last day according to the Minnesota Department of Health in its Saturday update.

MDH said 1,371,513 people, or 24.7 percent, have received the vaccine.

Additionally, 816,289 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 14.7 percent of the state's population.

As of Monday, 34.7 percent of Houston County residents have received one dose. 22.4 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series.

Winona County has had 31.5 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 15.8 percent have completed the vaccine series.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here

In its Saturday update, DHS said six more people died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,777 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,247 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Saturday's update that another 1,400 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County saw nine more cases. Four new cases were reported in Fillmore County. Houston County had one new case. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 504,273 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 38,709 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 27,188 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 487,086 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 32,000 COVID-19 tests in Saturday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,919,119. The Department reported that about 3,595,592 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 26,641 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,493 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.