Officers remind motorists to be aware of bikers and pedestrians

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- As more bikers and pedestrians flock to the streets, you are reminded to be aware of the increased traffic while driving.

Officers remind everyone to follow all traffic laws associated with bike lanes and crosswalks. Pedestrians at crosswalks always have the right away. Additionally, more bicyclists will be out so it is a good reminder to check your blind spots before turning.

Officer Dustin Darling offers his advice on being more aware of bikers and pedestrians this spring.

"We are looking forward to being out and about and it's important to kinda watch out for the increased foot traffic or bicycle traffic. So you're going to have small kids on their bicycles, you can have people out running or jogging… so its' important to be mindful of those who are out and around especially if you are driving just taking a little bit of extra time to check the corners, make sure no one is in front of you, and just be cautious."

If you are biking this spring and summer, you are reminded to wear a helmet and also follow all biking laws and be aware of increased traffic.

