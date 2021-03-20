Pakistan court condemns 2 men to death in highway rape case

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has sentenced two men to death for the gang rape of a woman in front of her children last year alongside a motorway in the eastern city of Lahore. Hafiz Asghar says the verdict in the closely watched, six-month trial of Abid Malhi and his accomplice Shafqat Ali was issued inside the prison where it was held in Lahore on Saturday. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also sentenced the men to 14 years imprisonment, time that must be served before any executions can take place, he added. Appeals or commutations are likely. Malhi and Ali found the woman waiting for help after her car ran out of fuel.