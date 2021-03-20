Rangers player alleges ‘vile racist abuse’ by Czech opponent

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has accused a Slavia Prague opponent of “deliberate and premeditated” racial abuse, dismissing defender Ondřej Kúdela’s denial as an “utter lie.” Kamara issued a statement after UEFA announced it would investigate incidents from the Europa League match between Rangers and Slavia on Thursday. Late in the Czech team’s 2-0 victory, Kúdela covered his mouth with both hands and said something into Kamara’s ear during a stoppage in play. Kamara, who is Black, says it was racist language that was audible to a nearby teammate. Kúdela has acknowledged swearing at the 25-year-old Finnish player but denied any racial abuse.