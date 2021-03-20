Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 3A=
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Princeton 54, Duluth Denfeld 39
Class 2A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Glencoe-Silver Lake 78, Belle Plaine 53
Jordan 68, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 51
Class 1A=
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Verndale 38
Upsala 62, Braham 57
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Deer River 77, South Ridge 56
North Woods def. Ely, forfeit
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Stephen-Argyle 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Centennial 72, Osseo 54
Champlin Park 72, Park Center 61
Roseville 69, Irondale 36
Spring Lake Park 71, Mounds View 28
Section 7=
Quaterfinals=
Cambridge-Isanti 60, Duluth East 43
Coon Rapids 67, Blaine 59
Class 3A=
Section 3=
Semifinals=
St. Croix Lutheran 60, South St. Paul 28
St. Paul Como Park 79, Simley 47
Section 6=
Semifinals=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62, Orono 52
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Hermantown 60, Cloquet 41
Class 2A=
Section 4=
Quarterfinals=
Concordia Academy 70, New Life Academy 45
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Duluth Marshall 76, Mesabi East 62
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/