Saturday’s Scores

New
3:47 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 3A=

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Princeton 54, Duluth Denfeld 39

Class 2A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Glencoe-Silver Lake 78, Belle Plaine 53

Jordan 68, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 51

Class 1A=

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Verndale 38

Upsala 62, Braham 57

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Deer River 77, South Ridge 56

North Woods def. Ely, forfeit

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Stephen-Argyle 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Centennial 72, Osseo 54

Champlin Park 72, Park Center 61

Roseville 69, Irondale 36

Spring Lake Park 71, Mounds View 28

Section 7=

Quaterfinals=

Cambridge-Isanti 60, Duluth East 43

Coon Rapids 67, Blaine 59

Class 3A=

Section 3=

Semifinals=

St. Croix Lutheran 60, South St. Paul 28

St. Paul Como Park 79, Simley 47

Section 6=

Semifinals=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 62, Orono 52

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Hermantown 60, Cloquet 41

Class 2A=

Section 4=

Quarterfinals=

Concordia Academy 70, New Life Academy 45

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Duluth Marshall 76, Mesabi East 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

