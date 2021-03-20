Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Class 2A=
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Minnetonka 3, Prior Lake 1
Section 4=
Semifinals=
White Bear Lake 3, Mounds View 2
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Centennial 6, Blaine 2
Maple Grove 7, Totino-Grace 1
Section 6=
Semifinals=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
Wayzata 8, Edina 2
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Andover 7, Elk river/Zimmerman 2
Grand Rapids 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0
Section 8=
Semifinals=
Roseau 4, Rogers 3
Class 1A=
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Breck 5, Minneapolis 3
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Northern Lakes 7, Pine City 1
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Duluth Denfeld def. International Falls, forfeit
Hermantown 5, Proctor 0
Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Greenway 1
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
East Grand Forks 10, Lake of the Woods 0
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Class 2A=
Section 5=
Championship=
Centennial 4, Maple Grove 1
Section 7=
Championship=
Andover 6, Grand Rapids 1
___
