Saturday’s Scores

6:22 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Class 2A=

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Minnetonka 3, Prior Lake 1

Section 4=

Semifinals=

White Bear Lake 3, Mounds View 2

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Centennial 6, Blaine 2

Maple Grove 7, Totino-Grace 1

Section 6=

Semifinals=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

Wayzata 8, Edina 2

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Andover 7, Elk river/Zimmerman 2

Grand Rapids 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0

Section 8=

Semifinals=

Roseau 4, Rogers 3

Class 1A=

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Breck 5, Minneapolis 3

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Northern Lakes 7, Pine City 1

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Duluth Denfeld def. International Falls, forfeit

Hermantown 5, Proctor 0

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Greenway 1

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

East Grand Forks 10, Lake of the Woods 0

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Class 2A=

Section 5=

Championship=

Centennial 4, Maple Grove 1

Section 7=

Championship=

Andover 6, Grand Rapids 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

