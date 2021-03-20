Sharp-shooting Iowa gets 24 from Garza to beat Grand Canyon

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Iowa got 24 points from Luka Garza to move into the second round of the NCAA Tournament with an 86-74 victory over Grand Canyon. The second-seeded Hawkeyes avoided the early upset that sent high seeds Ohio State, Purdue and Tennessee home on a wild opening first day of the tournament. Iowa shot 54% from the field and went 10 of 22 from behind the arc. Joe Wieskamp added 16 points to help lead the Hawkeyes into the next round They will play Oregon, which advanced after Virginia Commonwealth bowed out of the bracket due to a positive COVID-19 test.