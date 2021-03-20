Skip to Content

Struck, defense lead Missouri State to 13-6 win over N. Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Matt Struck was 19-of-25 passing for 174 yards and the game’s only touchdown to help Missouri State beat Northern Iowa 13-6. Struck threw a 3-yard TD pass to Carson Buddemeyer to open the scoring with four minutes left in the first quarter and Missouri State (3-4, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) led the rest of the way. Northern Iowa (2-3, 2-3), which went into the game ranked No. 10 in the STATS FCS poll, had won its last to matchups with the Bears by a combined score of 59-0. Redshirt freshman Justin Fomby was 18-of-29 passing for 215 yards with an interception for Northern Iowa. He started in place of Will McElvain, who missed to game due to issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. 

