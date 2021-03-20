Thousands protest against Israel’s Netanyahu ahead of vote

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis are demonstrating outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They are calling for the longtime prime minister to step down in a final show of force ahead of Tuesday’s parliamentary elections. The weekly protests have taken place for over nine months. But they have lost strength in recent months. Saturday’s night’s gathering in central Jerusalem appeared to be the largest protest in months. The grassroots protest movement believes Netanyahu cannot serve as prime minister while he is on trial for multiple corruption charges. Many also object to his handling of the coronavirus crisis. Opinion polls say Tuesday’s election is too close to forecast a winner.