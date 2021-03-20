Turkey’s president fires central bank governor by decree

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has fired the central bank governor with an overnight decree, a little over four months after his appointment. Naci Agbal had won the praise of investors for hiking interest rates and promising tighter monetary policies. His most recent hike of 200 points to 19 percent was made Thursday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is openly averse to high interest rates, claiming they cause inflation, which stands in opposition to mainstream economic theory. In his decree, published Saturday, Erdogan replaced Agbal with a banking professor who favors low interest rates.