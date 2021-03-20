UW-La Crosse welcomes UW-Eau Claire back to baseball on Opening Day

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - After 26 years without a baseball program, the Blugolds return to action against the impressive UW-La Crosse Eagles.

It was a tough matchup for the Blugolds, as the Eagles proved to be a dominant force returning to form. The Eagles were up 5-0 after the first two innings. Eagles' freshman starting pitcher Sawyer Phillips was lights out, recording 5 strikeouts in the first 6 outs. He also gave up no runs in his performance.

The Eagles defeat the Blugolds, 13-0, in the first game of an Opening Day doubleheader.