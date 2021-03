La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo softball hosted Trinity, on Saturday afternoon, in search of their first win.

The game was tied 4-4 going into the 7th, and final inning, of the game. Trinity was able to score a go-ahead home run on the first pitch in the top half. While Viterbo was able to hold the deficit to one run, they were unable to pull it off in the bottom half.

Viterbo falls at home, 5-4.