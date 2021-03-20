Washing away winter- local car washes prepare for a busy season

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- Don't you want to wash away winter and all the snow, slush, and salt that comes with the season?

As we move into to spring and spring cleaning season is among us, it is time to also clean up your car for the season.

Local car washes are beginning to offer multiple deals for customers this season. Whether you prefer the basic or are looking for a full shine from front to end, car washes are ready to make sure your ride is looking the best it can.

Joshua Hatfield-Tallman, Store Manager of Ship Shape Car Wash in La Crosse remarks how they can clean even the dirtiest of cars.

Ship Shape Car Wash offers soft touch and touch-free car wash options as well as underbody cleans, waxes, and even monthly passes for unlimited washes in a given month.