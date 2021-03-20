Yard and Waste Site to open back up at Isle La Plume

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- As the weather is getting warmer, more individuals in the city of La Crosse are looking to get arid of their yard waste and brush.

As of March 29, all La Crosse residents can visit the Isle La Plume Yard and Waste site to drop off their yard waste and brush.

The site will take leaves, grass clippings, garden plants, fruit & vegetable matter (including cores and rinds), flour & grain items such as bread, rice, and pasta, coffee grounds & filters, and eggshells. They will also collect brush. Brush is defined as branches that are no more than 8 inches in diameter.

The location can't collect, logs, tree trunks, and stumps. Those materials should be taken to 6502 State Hwy 16. You can also call 608-785-9572 for additional questions.

Isle La Plume will be open from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm, Monday through Friday and 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the Isle La Plume location, Harter’s Quick Clean-up will also be picking up yard & food waste beginning in April. You can contact them at 608-782-2082 for more information. There will be a charge based on the number of times the service would pick up. Those rates are:

Weekly pick up $22.75 per month

Bi-monthly pick up $14.25 per month

Monthly pickup $13.75 per month