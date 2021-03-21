Elevated Fire Risk on Sunday

Abundant Sunshine

The Spring Equinox officially occurred at 4:27 AM on Saturday morning. This is the turning point from winter to springs as we gather more daylight and warmer temperatures. We were able to make it to the upper 50s to low 60s in the Coulee Region for Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Even Warmer, but Windy

Sunday will bring warmer temperatures but stronger winds as well. We will see increased flow out of the south, allowing for slightly more moisture in the region as well as warmer temperatures. Most of us should reach the low to mid 60s on Sunday. Winds will gust out of the south up to 35-40 mph at times. We also have an elevated fire danger due to the warmer temperatures, lower humidity, and strong winds. Burning is not advised. A few sprinkles are possible late Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Soaking Rain

Monday brings a larger storm system to the Midwest. It looks like a pretty slow moving system that will bring us showers starting on Monday. Since we will be so warm, I am really only expecting rain from this system in our area. Right now showers for Monday, but the bulk of the rain will likely fall Monday night into Tuesday. This should be a measurable and soaking rain. Right now models are hinting at 1 to 2 inches of rainfall through Wednesday. Parts to our northwest could have a little snow mix in at times. We need the moisture as most of us are "abnormally dry" according to the latest drought monitor. Upper 40s and 50s stick around for next week.

