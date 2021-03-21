Energy assistance programs still available

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Wisconsin residents can still get help with their energy costs as another winter comes to an end. The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program is offering several types of help for dealing with Wisconsin cold.

One of the programs is weatherization assistance. This program helps with home improvements including insulation and sealing air leaks. Making the house more energy efficient can help curb future heating costs. There is also assistance for individuals still trying to pay their bills from this past winter.

"The moratorium on unpaid energy bills is set to end on April 15th," said Kristi Matz, Economic Support Supervisor with La Crosse county. "If you feel like you're in a situation where you potentially could be disconnected due to the bill, please don't hesitate to give us a call. We do have crisis funds available."

For information click on the link http://homeenergyplus.wi.gov/a/ProgramContacts.asp?progid=1&countyid=32#CountyTop