DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A man is hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Davenport. The Quad City Times reports that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Main Street. Officers followed a trail of blood and found the victim in an area near a church. His condition report was not immediately available. The victim’s name was not released. Police impounded a car with a bullet hole through the trunk, and a 9mm handgun.