Minnesota tops 505,000 virus cases since start of pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are confirming 956 new COVID-19 cases in the last day, raising the total number of infections to more than 505,000 since the start of the pandemic. Sunday’s update showed five deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, for a total of 6,782 fatalities statewide. The COVID Tracking Project reports that the ranking for number of cases in comparison to population has been rising in Minnesota in the last two weeks. There were about 270 new cases per 100,000 people in the state since March 6, which ranks 12th in the country for new cases per capita.