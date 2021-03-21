Minnesota Update: More than one-quarter of residents have first shot of COVID vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- More than one-quarter of all Minnesota residents have had their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

An additional 37,000 people got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last day according to the Minnesota Department of Health in its Sunday update.

MDH said 1,408,601 people, or 25.3 percent, have received the vaccine.

Additionally, 839,860 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 15.1 percent of the state's population.

As of Friday, 35 percent of Houston County residents have received one dose. 23.9 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series.

Winona County has had 31.6 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 16.3 percent have completed the vaccine series.

In its Sunday update, DHS said five more people died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,782 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,248 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Sunday's update that another 956 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County and Fillmore County each had two new cases. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 505,224 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 38,724 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 27,335 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 488,156 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 30,000 COVID-19 tests in Sunday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,949,000. The Department reported that about 3,606,590 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 26,651 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,493 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.