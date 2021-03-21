North Bend business destroyed in fire

NORTH BEND, Wis. (WXOW) - A grass fire that spread due to strong winds destroys a North Bend business Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from several departments including Farmington, Melrose, and Black River Falls were able to put the fire out but not before it burned the Black Pearl Lounge and North Bend Canoe Rental, formerly known as the Riverview Inn.

The fire also spread to vehicles and was near a large LP gas tank.

Windy conditions enabled the fire to expand much faster than normal.

It took about three hours to finish extinguishing the fire after using about 55,000 gallons of water.

Crews were called back to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night for hot spots that flared up.