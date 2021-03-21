Oregon anxious to take floor after advancing without playing

The Oregon Ducks moved on to the next round in a way they didn’t wish for, want or expect when positive COVID-19 tests bounced VCU from the NCAA Tournament before the teams’ first-round game in the West Region. Now it’s on to face No. 2 seed Iowa. By the time No. 7 seed Oregon takes the floor for the second round, it will have been 10 days since the Ducks played a game. The Ducks straddle a fine line between rested and rusty. The Hawkeyes are now tournament-tested after an 86-74 win over Grand Canyon. Elsewhere in the West, top-seeded Gonzaga takes on Oklahoma.