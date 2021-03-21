Rain chances back in the forecast

Windy Sunday

How about that wind on Sunday! We ended up seeing gusts between 35 and 40 mph in the Coulee region with stronger gusts west of the Mississippi River. Highs ended up in the 60s for most of us. This is well above average for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies allowed us to heat up nicely before clouds moved in. Mostly cloudy skies stick around tonight and our lows are only going to drop to the upper 40s. A cold front will push through bringing us the chance for a few sprinkles overnight.

Measurable Rainfall Likely

Monday looks to begin dry, but our next approaching storm system will bring rain chances back to the region. An initial band of scattered showers should develop by Monday afternoon, and remain off and on into the night. A more steady rainfall is likely late Monday and lasting through a good chunk of Tuesday. The system should finally depart Wednesday. All in all, we can expect periods of rain through the next 3 days. Some models are hinting at rain accumulations of an inch. Temperatures should stay in the 50s through a good chunk of the upcoming week.

A few more scattered shower chances come on Thursday and then again on Saturday.

Have a good night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears