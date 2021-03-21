Small businesses reflect on challenges throughout the pandemic and where they are now

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Twelve months after the country shut down, small businesses discuss the biggest challenges they faced and their pride in keeping business running through the pandemic.

Azia Peterslie, co-owner of Drift Mercantile, said their busy months are during the spring and summer when more tourists are in town. After they closed for a few weeks in March, they realized COVID would be around longer than anticipated. She said they knew they had to find a way to re-open safely in order to stay in business.

They worked to implement similar protocols as other shops like masking and limited capacity. Peterslie said the unknown made for a big challenge.

"Adapting to the changing daily recommendations because a lot of the requirements and suggestions were changing," said Peterslie. "That ended up changing a lot so the uncertainty of everything and how to react and stay open."

She said the the other challenge was enforcing some of the safety measures they put in place, especially with tourists because at times they would come from places with less restrictions.

"Just responding to customers and still trying to keep people happy and want to come back to our business when this is all over but also still upholding our policies and keeping people safe," said Peterslie.

As far as business goes, she said they were slow last summer which is typically when they have the most sales.

"We didn't have the tourism that we normally have. We have a lot of Wisconsin and La Crosse themed gifts so we do rely on tourism and students being in town so when they were sent home early, that changed things," said Peterslie.

She explained that what truly got them through was the encouragement for people to shop local.

"People pushing to shop local gave us a strong holiday season and that ended up being what helped pushed us through the year," said Peterslie. "I think shopping local is the number one thing that kept us at a profitable stand point for the year."

"We expect to be slow during the winter months but pick up in the spring and summer so when that just didn't happen because it was at the beginning of everything, and people weren't traveling as much, having that final push for people to shop local, especially around the holidays, was the number one thing that helped us this year," said Peterslie.

She said in the last few weeks, business has definitely picked up for them.

"The WIAA state tournament was really beneficial because it was kind of that sense of normalcy again where we are having people come in from out of town, something we hadn't been used to in a year so that was really helpful," said Peterslie. "It's getting warmer now and people feel more comfortable getting out too."

Running a small business is a daunting task. Add in a pandemic, and it seems impossible. Peterslie said she is proud they survived.

"Both my sister and I, who own this store, are feeling renewed and rejuvenated. Most small business owners, and probably everyone, has felt burnt out by the constant changing and having it be different than what you're used to so now that there's a feeling of things starting to return to a sense of normalcy I think we are getting passionate about it again and more excited about the future and what's to come," said Peterslie.

She said she is most looking forward being able to bring new products in for their busy months and prepare for a successful summer.

While most small businesses struggled, River City Hobbies actually saw an increase in business over the last year because of what the store carries. But that had led to other challenges. Thomas Johnson, manager of River City Hobbies, said when it all began, there were many unknowns.

"There was a lot of uncertainty about what would happen next and how long is this going to last," said Johnson.

At the time, they weren't sure if things like curbside pick up were allowed or going to be in the future. Because they sell things like games and movies, which is pretty much all anyone could do, they were able to stay in business.

"This business in particular we are somewhat insulated against a lot of the things people normally think about with hardships regarding COVID-19 and all of the stuff going on right now because we sell stuff that you can do at home. Pretty much everything we have here is stuff people can do in the safety of their own homes," said Johnson.

But because of this, they faced re-stocking challenges.

"It's getting harder and harder to reliably restock the things we sell because the distributer, normal supply chains and production lines are more disrupted than usual," said Johnson.

While business didn't change much, other activities they hold did. Johnson said they typically hold events but they haven't been able to since the pandemic started.

"We have things like Pokémon league, Magic the Gathering tournaments, and Dungeons and Dragons," said Johnson. "We haven't had anything since last year because at the end of the day what is tabletop gaming but a bunch of people in an enclosed space breathing next to each other? During a pandemic of a respiratory disease, not a great idea."

As they begin to see a light at the end of the tunnel, he said they are always preparing for the future and what challenges could arise.

"This has been an interesting year and as we continue to navigate it, and hopefully come out the other side stronger than before, the big question on my mind is 'what's next?' and what's the next curveball," said Johnson. "Just keep adjusting and hopefully have stuff that people want to buy."

But for now, both places are just happy to still be in business.