Tomah man arrested after firing pistol outside a Wilton tavern

WILTON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Tomah man was arrested on attempted homicide and several other charges after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said he fired two shots from a pistol outside a Wilton tavern late Saturday night.

The sheriff's office said that a 9-1-1 call shortly before midnight brought deputies to the tavern on Main Street in Wilton. The caller said that 52-year-old Curtis Goulet was involved in what was described as a minor disturbance before he went out and got the pistol from his truck and fired two shots outside the tavern.

The sheriff's office said Goulet left before authorities arrived. About ten minutes later, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper saw Goulet's truck on State Highway 131 near County Highway A. He fled from officers and continued into Tomah. Police there used tire deflation devices to try to disable Goulet's truck. Though his truck's tires were damaged, Goulet managed to get to his residence.

He was arrested without incident when he got out of the truck. Goulet was booked into the Monroe County Jail on charges including attempted homicide, reckless endangering safety, operating a firearm while intoxicated, OWI-3rd offense, fleeing an officer, and disorderly conduct.

The sheriff's office said they recovered evidence at the scene including shell casings and found bullet damage to the tavern and a nearby building. They also got witness statements about Goulet firing two shots from a pistol.