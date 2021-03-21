Wary Philippines says 200 Chinese vessels at disputed reef

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government has expressed concern after spotting more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels it believes are crewed by militias at a reef claimed by both countries in the South China Sea. The Philippines did not immediately lodge a protest. A government body overseeing the disputed region says about 220 of the vessels were seen moored at Whitsun Reef on March 7. It released pictures of the vessels lying side by side in one of the most hotly contested regions of the strategic waterway. The agency says the reef lies within the Philippine exclusive economic zone, over which it enjoys the exclusive right to exploit or conserve any resources. China, which claims the South China Sea on historic grounds, did not comment immediately.