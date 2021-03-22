After Atlanta shootings, La Crosse social justice leaders hope greater community speaks out against Anti-Asian hate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Hmong community members feel unsafe after Atlanta, GA shootings.

Cia Siab, Inc. social justice director Mai Lee said racism has increased for Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're supposed to feel like we're safe here right?" Lee asked. "Whether it's someone at the convenience store who spits on someone just because they look Asian because they hear all of these words the 'Chinese Virus' you know?"

She said this rhetoric leads to extreme violence.

"I face microaggressions all of the time," Lee said. "People tell me my English sounds good. When I grew up mainly in the U.S. speaking English."

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said it is yet to be determined whether or not the Atlanta shooter is charged with a hate crime.

"Sometimes there is a hesitancy to declare something is racist if it's not explicitly racist," Gruenke said. "Every case is different but one of the difficulties would be proving if something is racist if the person somehow doesn't themselves identify that way or there isn't some other explicit evidence to prove that the person was selected because of their race."

Gruenke said he would consider pursuing hate crime charges if these killings happened in Wisconsin.

"I certainly think that if that happened here we would be considering it as a hate crime," he said. "Because of the obvious ways he selected his victims."

Lee said people in the community can help make Asian-Americans feel safer in La Crosse by calling out racism when they see it.

"I think the easiest thing that folks can do is really uplift the voices of the Hmong community the Asian community who's being hurt the most in all of this," she said. "I really want to see our community be able to express who they are without being fearful that someone else is going to condemn them for simply existing."

Cia Siab, Inc. is planning a community healing ceremony for Friday, March 26. More details on the ceremony will be released in a few days.