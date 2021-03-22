AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all adults

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection against sickness and eliminated hospitalizations and deaths from the disease in final-stage U.S. testing, including in older adults.

AstraZeneca said Monday that its experts did not identify any safety concerns related to the vaccine, including finding no increased risk of rare blood clots identified in Europe.

The question now is whether the findings will help rebuild public confidence in the vaccine around the world, as the company seeks to win clearance in the U.S.

In a statement, AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and was 100% effective in stopping severe disease and hospitalization, though it has not yet published full data.