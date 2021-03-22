Autopsy report: Bobby Brown’s son died from drugs, alcohol

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An autopsy report says that Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, died from the combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and the opioid fentanyl. The 28-year-old Brown Jr. was found dead in his Los Angeles home in November. The report says Brown Jr.‘s girlfriend found him unresponsive on his bedroom floor and called paramedics, who declared him dead. At the time authorities said only that they believed no foul play was involved. The report says Brown Jr. had a history of drug and alcohol use and his death was ruled an accident. Bobbi Kristina Brown, the elder Brown’s daughter with the late Whitney Houston, died in 2015 at age 22. Houston died in 2012 at 48.