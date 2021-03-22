Biden eyes $3T package for infrastructure, schools, families

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fresh off passage of COVID-19 relief, President Joe Biden is eyeing the next big White House priority — a sweeping $3 trillion package of investments on infrastructure and domestic needs. Biden huddled privately with Senate Democrats on Monday as Congress has begun laying the groundwork with legislation. The new package would help rebuild roads, bridges and rail lines but also include family-friendly policies focusing on education and paid family leave. The White House plans are still preliminary, according to a person familiar with the options who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.