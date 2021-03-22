Biden to talk up health insurance cost cuts in visit to Ohio

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is going to Ohio to showcase health insurance cost cuts at what may be the best time for Democrats to talk up the Affordable Care Act since it became law. Biden’s COVID-19 relief law pumps up “Obamacare” subsidies for premiums to address longstanding problems of affordability, particularly for people with solid middle-class incomes. His appearance Tuesday in Columbus will highlight how more taxpayer assistance means in effect that consumers who buy their own policies through HealthCare.gov will pay hundreds of dollars less out of their own pockets. The enhanced subsidies come online starting April 1.