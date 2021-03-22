Big railroad deal seen more likely to gain regulators’ OK

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Canadian Pacific’s proposed $25 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern would be the first major railroad merger since the 1990s, but analysts say this deal has a better chance of success than past failed ones because there is little overlap between the two railroads. Morningstar analyst Matthew Young said he doesn’t think the proposed deal will hurt competition overall because the railroads don’t compete directly now. The cash and stock deal announced Sunday is also set to capitalize on growing trade across North America by creating the first railroad that would link the United States, Mexico and Canada.