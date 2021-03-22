China denies incursion as 200 ships dock at Philippine reef

BEIJING (AP) — China says more than 200 of its fishing vessels have anchored at a reef claimed by the Philippines to avoid bad weather. That’s sidestepped accusations by Manila that they are involved in a move by Beijing’s vast South China Sea maritime militia to assert control in the area. However, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson pointedly told reporters Monday that Whitsun Reef was part of the Spratly Islands, one of the main archipelagoes in the South China Sea. China claims it virtually in its entirety. The Philippine defense secretary called Sunday for China to “stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory.”