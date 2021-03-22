Colorado baker sued for refusing gender transition cake

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado baker who won a partial victory at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 for refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple is on trial in a lawsuit brought by a transgender lawyer. The trial is over Jack Phillips’ refusal to make a pink and blue birthday cake celebrating Autumn Scardina’s gender transition. It began Monday. Phillips’ lawyer says the case isn’t about discrimination, but about Phillips’ objection to the cake’s message. His arguments echo those made in the Supreme Court case. Scardina filed her lawsuit after the state agreed in a settlement with Phillips to stop pursuing her complaint.