Evers OKs dentists to vaccinate as millions become eligible

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that allows dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Evers announced he had signed the bill on Monday morning, the same day that nearly 2 million more people with preexisting conditions became eligible for immunization.

The general public will become eligible no later than May 1.

As of Sunday about 25% of Wisconsin's population had received at least one dose. Nearly 15% had received two doses, completing their vaccination cycle.

Evers also defended health officials who recently updated data to show that nearly 1,000 more COVID-19 deaths occurred in long-term care facilities than initially reported.