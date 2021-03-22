Son accused of shooting father in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Police continue to search for a Rochester teen accused of shooting his father. It happened Friday about 7:30 p.m. outside the Essex Park Apartments where the two live. Police say the 41-year-old father was arguing with his 18-year-old son about finances. The confrontation turned violent when the two went out into the parking lot. The son fired a handgun twice with one shot striking his father in the leg. The son then drove away. The father was taken to Mayo Clinic’s St. Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are recommending multiple felony charges, including second-degree assault and making terroristic threats.