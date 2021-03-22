Hospital execs punished for improper Chicago vaccine events

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago hospital executives have been reprimanded for COVID-19 vaccine events that improperly gave shots to people far from the West Side facility, including one held for workers at Trump Tower. Loretto Hospital’s Board of Directors said Friday in a statement they had “taken appropriate actions of reprimand” against Loretto’s president and chief operating officer. City health officials said last week they would withhold first doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the hospital as authorities investigate the events. The backlash followed local media reporting on several vaccination events held outside the hospital, which primarily serves Black and Latino residents in West Side neighborhoods.