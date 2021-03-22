Illinois’ Cockburn targeted in racist post after NCAA loss

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn is the second player to face racist comments on social media following a loss in the NCAA Tournament. Cockburn shared on Instagram a social media post directed at him after the top-seeded Illini lost to No. 8 Loyola Chicago on Sunday. Cockburn was born in Jamaica. He posted a screenshot of the racist message and added, “I blame his parents.” That came a day after Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell received threatening and insulting social media messages following the second-seeded Buckeyes’ loss to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts. Liddell posted images of the messages, including one that said “I hope you die I really do.”