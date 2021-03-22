Skip to Content

Indian troops kill 4 suspected militants in Kashmir

7:55 am

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir say four suspected rebels were killed by government forces during an overnight raid on a village. A top Indian police official said Monday that a soldier was also wounded in the gunbattle late Sunday, after the militants refused to surrender. He says a rifle and four pistols were recovered from the scene. Residents say troops burnt a civilian home where the four rebels were holed up, a common tactic employed by Indian troops in Kashmir. The highly militarized Himalayan region is divided between India and Pakistan, and claimed by both in its entirety. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

