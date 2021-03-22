Jury selection in 3rd week for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection enters its third week Monday for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death.

Thirteen jurors have been seated for Derek Chauvin’s trial on murder and manslaughter charges, with the judge saying two more will be seated ahead of opening statements expected March 29.

Only 12 will deliberate; the others will be alternates.

Last week, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill declined defense requests to delay or move the trial over concerns that a massive settlement to George Floyd's family would affect the jury.

The 13 jurors seated so far are a diverse group.

